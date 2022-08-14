Government of Mexico deploys security forces in the northern zone | News

The Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection of Mexico reported this Saturday on the deployment of more federal police forces in the north of the country, as a result of the escalation of violence by armed groups in recent days.

They denounce the burning of vehicles by armed groups in Mexico

At the same time, the authority indicated that it acts in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office and the National Guard, “the presence and patrolling of the state security forces was reinforced throughout the streets and neighborhoods of the entity to prevent disturbance of order in the state,” they note.

“The state and regional Peace Tables were installed, where all levels of government participate, headed by the governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda,” highlights the Secretariat, which warns of the high violence in that state.

The Mexican government explained that in the face of the acts of violence in Tijuana, several perpetrators have already been prosecuted, “as a result of the joint operations to respond to the 24 criminal acts, federal, state and municipal forces managed to arrest 17 people who generated violence and subjects who participated in the events”, they add.

“Of those detained, seven were in Tijuana: four in Rosarito, four in Mexicali, and two in Ensenada. Of these, three are identified as members of the C3NG, two men and one woman. The injured person was a bus driver in Mexicali.” , communicated the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Participation.

According to local media, last Friday armed groups threatened and forced the drivers to get out of the vehicles along with the passengers, after which they threw gasoline and set fire to the means of transport in question.

At the same time, armed people set fire to several public transport units on Friday at different points in at least three municipalities in the Mexican state of Baja California: Tijuana, Mexicali and Ensenada.

