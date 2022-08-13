They register earthquake of magnitude 5.3 in Mexico | News

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 occurred in the early hours of this Friday in Mexico, although authorities in that country reported that no damage was recorded.

The telluric movement occurred at 03:17 local time. Its epicenter was located in the town of Huetamo, state of Michoacán.

There were reports of perceptibility in Mexico City (capital), where the alarms sounded for at least ten minutes, according to local media.

In a message broadcast through the social network Twitter, during the early hours of the morning, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported: “The report I have at this time is that no damage was recorded from the earthquake with an epicenter 30 kilometers from Huetamo. , Michoacan”.

Said evaluation was confirmed by the Secretary of Citizen Security, Omar García Harfuch.

For her part, the head of government of the Mexican capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that she gave instructions to continue patrolling in all the neighborhoods of the metropolitan area to verify if everything was still calm.

