Vice President of Paraguay announces his resignation | News

The Vice President of Paraguay, Hugo Velázquez, announced this Friday his resignation from office, after being singled out by the United States (USA) for alleged acts of corruption.

In statements to a local radio station, the official indicated that he was also abandoning his aspirations for a candidacy for the presidential elections to be held in 2023.

Velázquez made the announcement of his resignation after the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, reported that the vice president and legal adviser of the Yacyretá binational entity (EBY), Juan Carlos Duarte, were being investigated for alleged “acts of significant corruption.

I address the Paraguayans with a clear conscience.

Given the declaration of the Embassy of the Government of the United States of America, I have decided to decline my candidacy to focus on preparing my defense and protecting the good name of my family.

— Hugo Velázquez (@HVelazquezPy)

August 12, 2022

For his part, the US ambassador to the country, Marc Ostfield, indicated that the accusation was made because Duarte, at the request of Velázquez, would have offered “a bribe to a Paraguayan public official to obstruct an investigation that threatened the vice president and their financial interests.

Given this, the vice president denied the accusations against him and assured that he is resigning from his position “because I have to prove my innocence.”

“I don’t have the faintest idea because I’m not investigated in any file, I have no idea of ​​the accusation, I never ordered anything to be offered in any file that I don’t even know about,” Velázquez stressed.

After learning of the decision, Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez affirmed that Velázquez had a mature attitude in putting “the interests and credibility” of the country first, and announced that the new vice president will be known over the weekend.





