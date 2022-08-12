Work progresses to rescue miners trapped in Mexico | News

Rescuers continue work this Friday in the shafts of the El Pinabete mine in the municipality of Sabinas, in the Mexican state of Coahuila, where ten workers are trapped after a landslide that occurred on August 3.

The authorities indicated that the rescue personnel will attempt a new descent into the mine, after others were carried out last Thursday to rescue the workers, but they reported that they had neither space nor visibility to advance.

The information was offered by the national coordinator of Civil Protection, Laura Velázquez, and the Secretary of Defense, Luis Cresencio, during the morning press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Velázquez and Cresencio explained that the water levels in wells one, two and three allow the descent, but pumping continues to achieve better conditions.

According to the data offered, until that moment, the water reaches up to 1.6 meters high in well one; in two it reaches 3.9 meters and in the third it reaches 4.7 meters.

Likewise, officials specified that a new pump, with greater power for extraction, was included in the work this day, and four more pits are being drilled.

For his part, the Mexican president reported that all investigations are being carried out on the owners of the mine, concessioned by the government of former President Vicente Fox (2000-2006).

In this sense, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) requested a federal magistrate to hold an initial hearing in which it is expected to charge an individual, identified as Cristian “S”, for the crimes of acts of direction and administration in the illegal exploitation of the subsoil.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



