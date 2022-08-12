Temporary suspension of rescue efforts for miners in Mexico | News

Mexican authorities announced on Wednesday the temporary suspension of operations to rescue the ten miners due to the lack of security conditions to continue with the exploration of the collapsed mine in the state of Coahuila.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Mexican authorities optimistic about rescue in Coahuila mine

According to official information, the entry of the rescue teams of the Mexican Army to pit 4 of the mine was suspended after three hours due to the lack of security conditions.

The governor of the state of Coahuila, Miguel Riquelme, later said that one of the military divers went down the mine shaft, but found “obstacles to entering the galleries.”

For now “the pumping work will continue so that they can re-enter and continue with the search and rescue,” the official added on Twitter.

One of the divers who went down to well number 4 explained to us that there are still obstacles to be able to enter the mine galleries, the pumping work will continue so that they can re-enter and continue with the search and rescue.#Sabinas #Coahuila pic.twitter.com/ViqiLHouto

– Miguel Riquelme (@mrikelme)

August 11, 2022

The entrance of the military divers to the mine shaft, about 60 meters deep, occurred around 5:00 p.m. (22:00 GMT) through a kind of metal cage or capsule, also called a “capsule of life.”

Along with the rescuers, a miner entered who knows the well and can give key information about the mine and how to get to the group of trapped miners.

#MissionECO|��#Sabinas, #Coahuila

⛏ Task force deployed today for the rescue:

����‍♀️672 items

��25 bombs

��️7 drills

��2 underwater drones

��37 vehicles

��5 ambulances

��3 transformers

��1 Community dining room

�� 1 Temporary Shelter @laualzua pic.twitter.com/7qAAOZGkkd

– Civil Protection Mexico (@CNPC_MX)

August 10, 2022

The National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) reported on Wednesday that they had begun work to remove the wooden piles that obstruct the passage in the well to allow a military diver to carry out an initial exploration of the existing conditions inside the mine. , which happened a few hours later.

Last Tuesday, the Mexican government said it will drill at least five new wells to extract water from the collapsed mine.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador explained that the collapse in the coal mine occurred as a result of the perforation of a wall that contained a large amount of stored water that flooded the mine.

Since the collapse of the mine, the rescue efforts have focused on evacuating the water from the tunnel with motorized pumps. The exact point where the workers are is unknown.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source