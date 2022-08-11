Argentine justice condemns three ex-soldiers of the dictatorship | News

The Argentine justice sentenced former lieutenants Martín Eduardo Sánchez Zinny, Emilio Pedro Morello and Horacio Linari to life in prison for crimes against humanity committed during the last dictatorship in the South American country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They demand justice for Santiago Maldonado in Argentina

During the trial in the Federal Oral Court Number 2 of the city of Buenos Aires, illegal deprivation of liberty, torture and homicides committed between March and July 1976 against 37 people were investigated, of which eight were murdered or remain missing.

The convicted soldiers belonged to the Mercedes Infantry Regiment 6 (RIM 6).

Former Army officers Horacio Linari, Emilio Pedro Morello and Martín Eduardo Sánchez Zinny were convicted and found guilty of the crimes of illegal deprivation of liberty and homicide. Rubén Andrade and Luis Alberto Brun were acquitted

— Human Rights Secretariat (@SDHArgentina)

August 10, 2022

The victims of the repressors were militants of the Revolutionary Workers Party (PRT), the Guevarista Youth and the Socialist Workers Party (PST).

Among the victims of the former soldiers was the teacher and militant Rocío Ángela Martínez Borbolla, mother of the journalists Bárbara and Camilo García.

Bárbara and Camilo García were crucial to the case because they were eyewitnesses to the kidnapping of their mother when they were minors.

The members of the leftist organizations were the target of repressive actions by the military in order to dismantle the dissemination organs of the People’s Revolutionary Army (ERP).

Both the prosecution and the complainants had asked the court to sentence the three former soldiers to life imprisonment, considering them co-authors criminally responsible for the crimes of aggravated homicide by treachery.

Relatives of the victims and complainants had held a vigil outside the courthouse that was accompanied by human rights organizations, political and social organizations while awaiting the court’s ruling.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source