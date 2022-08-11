They will read a letter in defense of democracy and justice in Brazil | News

The Letter to Brazilians in defense of the Democratic State of Law, which urges civil society to defend democracy and justice, and denounces President Jair Bolsonaro’s attempts to disregard the results of the presidential elections next October, It will be read this Thursday officially at the Faculty of Law of the University of Sao Paulo.

Bolsonaro criticizes letter in favor of democracy in Brazil

The document has almost 900 signatures of support among prestigious intellectuals and other members of civil society, as well as candidates for the presidential elections. It will be read in 49 Brazilian cities, including the state capitals of the South American country.

He denounces the coup attempts of the current far-right president, stating that his “unfounded and unaccompanied attacks question the fairness of the electoral process and the democratic rule of law that has cost Brazilian society so much to win.”

At the same time, the text shows the rejection of “the threats (from Bolsonaro) to other powers and sectors of civil society, and the incitement to violence and the rupture of the constitutional order.”

On the other hand, it states that in today’s Brazil “there is no longer room for authoritarian setbacks”, in reference to the military dictatorship and the president’s allusions to the fact that the military will defend what he has called the “democratic order”. .

The letter concludes that “dictatorship and torture belong to the past. The solution to the immense challenges facing Brazilian society necessarily passes through respect for the results of the elections”.

The document has already been signed by eight presidential candidates: former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Ciro Gomes, Simone Tebet, Felipe D’Ávila, Soraya Thronicke, Sofía Manzano, Eymael and Leonardo Péricles.

Precisely Lula is the favorite candidate to win the elections next October, and numerous polls give him a significant advantage over Bolsonaro, who rejected the letter that will be read during this day.

Among the personalities who will participate in the reading events are: Walter Casagrande, Arnaldo Antunes, Douglas Belchior, Astrid Fontenelle, Alexandre Frota, Sabrina Fidalgo and Alessandra Negrini.

On the date chosen for these events, the anniversary of the foundation of law courses in Brazilian universities is commemorated, as well as the reading in 1977 of a manifesto denouncing the military dictatorship that remained until 1985.





