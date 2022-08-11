The Ecuadorian journalist and politician Gerardo Delgado is assassinated | News

The renowned journalist and pre-candidate for Ecuadorian councilor, Gerardo Delgado, was shot dead this Wednesday when he went to a journalistic coverage on the Manta – Montecristi road.

The event was recorded in the afternoon of this Wednesday and nine ballistic signs and two firearms were found at the scene. The perpetrators would have fired twice from the left window of the vehicle, and seven from the right.

The Manta Police, through its chief, Colonel Patricio Almendariz, confirmed the death of the journalist and ruled out that there had been any complaint by the communicator warning of any threat against him.

According to the Police version, the journalist, who was also a candidate for city councilman, was caught shot inside his vehicle when he was stopped at a traffic light, an opportunity that would have been taken advantage of by the murderers.

Delgado was traveling in the company of his minor daughter, who was not injured during the violent incident.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s Office reported on Wednesday night the arrest of two people for their alleged participation in the murder of the journalist.

The Public Ministry indicated that two firearms were found in the possession of one of the suspects. “The Prosecutor’s Office continues to carry out proceedings with the support of the National Police to determine responsibilities in the event.”

Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo also ruled on this case and said that one of the detainees has a criminal record.

