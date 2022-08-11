Death of prisoners and mass arrests denounced in El Salvador | News

The University Observatory of Human Rights (OUDH) of the Central American University of El Salvador published this Wednesday a report on the first 100 days of the emergency regime that has governed the Central American country since last March, which gives an account of the death of 59 detainees under that regime.

The document, called “100 Days of Exception Regime in El Salvador” and prepared by the University Observatory of Human Rights (OUDH) of the Jesuit Central American University (UCA), indicates that all the victims are men and that 27.1 per percent were between 18 and 30 years old.

A similar percentage were people between 31 and 40 years old, 35 percent were 42 or older, and in 10 percent of cases it was not possible to identify age.

According to the UCA complaint, the emergency regime has led to mass arrests of people and as of July 26 there were just over 49,000 people detained under it.

Likewise, they refer that of the figure just over 1,100 are children between 12 and 18 years of age and there is, in addition, a difference of almost 9,000 people detained between the data made public by the Police and the Human Rights Ombudsman (PDDH). , which violates the provisions of the Constitution that says that all arrests must be notified to the PDDH.

According to researcher Natalia Ponce, from the Human Rights Observatory, “the deaths of prisoners in State custody were due to beatings in prisons or cell blocks, physical attacks by other inmates, and also as a result of negligence in the care by failing to provide proper treatment.”

More than 49,000 alleged gang members have been captured in El Salvador during four months of the emergency regime, a measure implemented since the end of March to combat gangs, as revealed last Monday by the head of the Ministry of Justice and Security, Gustavo Villatoro.

The exceptional regime, approved in March and successively renewed in the Legislative Assembly on four occasions, suspends the rights to be informed of the reasons for their detention, as well as the limits of administrative detention, among other rights associated with preventing detentions. arbitrary.





