Cuban authorities check fire control and recovery | News

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, together with the government team, will head this Thursday the meeting to review the actions to fully extinguish the fire at the supertanker base in Matanzas (west) and start the recovery of the damage caused by the accident.

Fire almost completely controlled in the city of Matanzas

Firefighters from Cuba, Mexico and Venezuela, together with other forces, increased control of the fire in recent hours and focused on extinguishing sources that remain in two of the four fuel tanks destroyed by the flames.

During the meeting, the Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda, reported that professional firefighter Elier Correa Aguilar died on Wednesday night.

For the sixth consecutive day, the country’s top management is in #Massacres.#NOW The meeting to check the actions to confront the fire at the Supertanker Base begins at the headquarters of the Provincial Party.

It is headed by the president @DiazCanelB.

August 11, 2022

A native of the province of Granma (east), due to his state of health, the 24-year-old was reported as critically unstable due to serious burns incompatible with life.

According to local media, Correa Aguilar was injured after the explosion of the fuel tank where the large fire originated, on August 5. He becomes the second deceased firefighter, after the death of Juan Carlos Santana Garrido.

Thursday 08/11/2022 (10:00 a.m.)

Updated information on the status of the injured as a result of the fire at the Supertanker Base of #Massacres:

People served:130

Medical discharges:108

Deceased:2

Hospitalized patients:23

➡️Critical:4

➡️Grave:2

➡️De care: 17

– José Angel Portal Miranda (@japortalmiranda)

August 11, 2022

Portal Miranda explained that so far 130 people have been treated, of which 23 remain hospitalized. Of these, 17 are reported in a state of care, two as serious and four as critical.

He said that it is still not possible to access the area to identify the remains of the disappeared persons (14), but it will be done as soon as conditions allow. According to forecasts expressed during the meeting, this could happen in around 48 hours.

During a meeting with the press, the director of Health in Matanzas, Luis Wong Corrales, explained that in said province there are already the specialists and the necessary means to search for the victims and identify them.

He added that this work will be carried out in the shortest possible time to try to mitigate the pain of the relatives.

Díaz-Canel urged to continue “prioritizing care for the injured and relatives of the disappeared. In addition, we must closely follow the environmental control studies during the next few days, ”she stressed.





