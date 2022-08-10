They protest against evictions due to extractivism in Guatemala | News

Indigenous movements in Guatemala are mobilizing this Tuesday against the evictions from land to which they are continually subjected by extractivist companies in the Northern Transversal Strip.

Within the framework of the commemoration of the International Day of Indigenous Peoples, mobilized Mayan Q’eqchies have repudiated these actions and the participation of landowners in these lootings.

In the northern lowlands, these indigenous people peacefully protested against the high cost of living, against the corruption and impunity that operate in their institutions and in the justice system.

The indigenous peoples of Guatemala in the demonstrations demanded respect for their collective property and better living conditions. pic.twitter.com/scElBgwRpx

– Rolanda García H. (@rolandatelesur)

August 9, 2022

They have denounced the communities that have suffered criminalization for defending their territory, and accusing them of lack of human rights and environmental contamination in their territories due to extractivist projects, hydroelectric plants and monocultures.

Likewise, from Guatemala, the correspondent for the information multiplatform TeleSur, Rolanda García also stressed that in other parts of the country, indigenous people are demonstrating against corruption, hunger, racism and state abandonment in their communities.

In the north of the country, the government of Alejandro Giammattei has deployed the public force as a control measure for the social protests called this day against corruption and the exclusion of indigenous peoples.#Guatemala pic.twitter.com/Rb7obdbMPt

– Rolanda García H. (@rolandatelesur)

August 9, 2022

Their territories continue to be looted by foreign companies in mining, agribusiness and other megaprojects. Those who dispute their territories are German, American and Spanish landowners, the Guatemalan correspondent noted.





