Criminal process opened against president of Guatemalan newspaper | News

A Guatemalan judge decided on Tuesday to open criminal proceedings against journalist José Rubén Zamora for the alleged crimes of money laundering, blackmail and influence peddling.

Guatemalan journalist José Rubén Zamora arrested

The also president of the newspaper El Periódico, has harshly criticized President Alejandro Giammattei and the attorney general, Consuelo Porras for their actions in the different cases of corruption that have been denounced by Zamora.

“An indictment is issued against José Rubén Zamora for the possible commission of the crimes of influence peddling, blackmail and money laundering,” Judge Freddy Orellana said at the end of the first statement hearing that began last Wednesday.

Before hearing the court ruling against him, the journalist José Rubén Zamora denounced that the case against him is a setup by the current president and the Attorney General’s Office.

Since his arrest, Zamora warned that it was a conspiracy forged against him due to the critical position of the newspaper against the management of Alejandro Giammattei and his cabinet, the prosecutor Consuelo Porras and the current head of the Feci, Rafael Curruchiche.

Zamora Marroquín will face criminal proceedings for money laundering or other assets, blackmail and influence peddling. While Samari Gómez, she was linked to the process for the crime of revealing confidential or reserved information.

The Guatemalan prosecutor’s office raided the journalist’s house for nine hours and the offices of El Periódico for 16 hours on July 29, looking for alleged evidence.

During the procedure, two cell phones were seized from the journalist and the media’s staff were prevented from working.

As of the magistrate’s decision, the Public Ministry will have three months to expand the investigations against the communicator who has accused Giammattei and Porras of being behind his arrest on July 29.

The president of El Periódico will remain in preventive detention in a jail on a military base in the north of Guatemala City while the investigation progresses.

The arrest of José Rubén Zamora has provoked a wave of calls to respect freedom of expression and alerts of attacks against independent media, while the Prosecutor’s Office assures that the case is due to his “quality as an entrepreneur” and not as a journalist.





