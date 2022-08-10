President Arce recognizes the role of indigenous people in Bolivian democracy | News

The president of Bolivia, Luis Alberto Arce recognized this Tuesday the role of native and indigenous peoples as actors in the construction of democracy and the cultural development of that country.

In this sense, the president, on the International Day of Indigenous Peoples, and from the Twitter platform, extended a hug for their historic struggle to be included and achieve social justice.

Similarly, he thanked the support of the Departmental Federation of Intercultural Communities Originating in La Paz (Fdciolp); and pointed out as a sign of gratitude that “the mandate that the Bolivian people gave us was firm and clear, to work alongside our social organizations. Today, your expressions of affection and support show that we are on the right path”.

Meanwhile, Vice President David Choquehuanca avoided that “more than 500 years have covered our knowledge, our codes of life, they wanted to bury us, they wanted to exterminate us, our sacred places have been desecrated, but the indigenous people of ancient cultures are as strong as stone.” , we are jenecherú, fire that never goes out”.

“We have gathered here to ratify our commitment to consolidate a Plurinational State where we all have the same rights, an inclusive, sovereign State, a State where we feel proud of our roots and of who we are, of our cultures, fabrics, dances and knowledge”, said the Minister of the Presidency, María Nela Prada.

With the unity of the Bolivian people, we are willing to defend the intercultural democracy that we have recovered in the streets and at the polls, and that is a guarantee of stability, peace and development. Thank you for your visit and support sisters and brothers of the Unity Pact of #Oruro. pic.twitter.com/KOfe3wxPUb

– Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

August 10, 2022

Bolivia, as a Plurinational State, and after the victory of the Movement for Socialism in 2006, has 36 nationalities recognized in its Constitution, the vast majority of which support the management of Arce and his cabinet, and oppose attempts divisionists of the governor of Santa Cruz, Fernando Camacho and his allies.

The United Nations General Assembly established August 9 as the International Day of Indigenous Communities in reference to the first meeting, in 1982, of the Working Group on Indigenous Populations of the Subcommission on Prevention of Discrimination and Protection of Minorities.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



