More firefighters arrive to fight fire in Matanzas, Cuba | News

Authorities from the Cuban Fire Department reported in the early hours of this Wednesday that new brigades from various provinces of the country are joining the work of extinguishing the fire that is raging at the super tanker base located in Matanzas.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Mexico installs airlift to combat disaster in Cuba

It is an operation that requires a large number of troops, for which those who arrived in that territory join the Cuban, Mexican and Venezuelan crews that have tirelessly battled against the incident, and who on Tuesday night managed to maintain in cooling the tanks that collapsed before the onslaught of the flames.

To achieve this, a wide deployment of specialized teams by land, air and sea was required; added to the use of foam and other chemical products required in this type of tasks.

“The troops from Venezuela and Mexico came with enormous commitment, regardless of the mandate of their presidents.”

The commitment of Venezuelans and Mexicans is evident, explained the president, when they express themselves, when they greet, when they exchange with us. pic.twitter.com/W66Ub5RJXR

— Presidency of Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba)

August 10, 2022

Thanks to this, the hot spots began to be controlled, and it was possible to protect the battery of four remaining tanks, despite which the second head of the National Extinction Department of the Cuban Fire Department, Alexander Ávalos Jorge, declared that it is still impossible calculate exactly when the fire ends.

In this regard, President Miguel Díaz-Canel insisted that confidence in the result should not diminish the ability to think about firefighting tasks, “because there is evidence that in this type of event there is a chance that the fuel will catch fire again.” ”.

To which he added the need to continue working to finish putting out what is on, and then maintain vigilance with technologies where the fuel is removed, it continues to cool down and other chemical substances are applied to prevent the fire from resurfacing.

This Tuesday, August 9, was the least bad of the days of the fire, assured the President, who argued his assertion based on:

��The joint work between all the forces to fulfill the strategy: Mexicans, Venezuelans and Cubans.#ForceMatanzas pic.twitter.com/jqcoJoxsST

— Presidency of Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba)

August 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the director of the Petroleum Marketing Company (Cupet), Rigel Rodríguez, explained that “as a result of an explosion in a transformer and the experience of the previous day with the fuel spill in one of the tanks, it was decided together with specialists from the Ministry of the Interior and the Revolutionary Armed Forces make trails to avoid spills that could affect the surrounding structures.”

The official detailed that terminal 320 does not present danger and water is constantly applied to its cooling systems; in addition to pumping fuel to the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant, located about five kilometers from the site of the disaster.

For their part, the Matanzas authorities reported that there are 904 evacuees in state centers, and 3,840 in the homes of relatives and friends; inhabitants of the Ganadera (behind the tanks) and Dubroq communities, the closest to the industrial zone; while they indicated that, in the town of Versalles, with around 21,000 inhabitants, there is no danger so far.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source