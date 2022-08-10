Panamanian unions mobilize for breaches of agreements | News

Panamanian social and union organizations will mobilize this Wednesday in various regions of the country to demand that the Government comply with the agreements reached at the dialogue table.

Unions in Panama announce mobilizations for unfulfilled agreements

Representatives of the unions that make up the Alianza Pueblo Unidos por la Vida, indicated that the points on the freezing of the 72 products of the basic basket and the price of fuel at 3.25 dollars are being breached by businessmen and the Government.

From the Authentic Federation of Workers they indicated that businessmen have increased prices in supermarkets and denounced that the Government has not guaranteed compliance with that agreement.

Regarding the issue of fuel, they commented that many citizens have denounced that some gas stations do not want to take advantage of the new agreed fuel price, so they ask the government to implement the measure.

The United People for Life Alliance denounced that the business sector is reluctant to put into practice what was agreed at the dialogue table, pointing out that after the signing of the agreements, they were opened to free competition and demand.

The social groups, the Single Union of Workers and the Like (Suntracs) and the Association of Educators of Veraguenses (AEVE) are calling for protests, considering that the Government has breached the agreements reached at the single dialogue table in Penonomé.

And the Association of Teachers of Panama (Asoprof) announced that they will hold protests in each educational center and in the afternoon they will concentrate on the National Assembly.

The United People for Life Alliance is awaiting the resumption of the single dialogue table this Thursday, August 11, 2022 in Penonomé, with the issue of the Social Security Fund and the topic of corruption.

At the beginning of last July, the Panamanian public education teachers’ union began a strike against the cost of living. These demonstrations were progressively joined by unions, other unions, indigenous organizations and civil society, making them the most intense in decades.

Initiated on July 21 in the province of Coclé, with the Catholic Church as a facilitator, the parties in conflict agreed on eight prioritized issues to put an end to the protests and mobilizations against the high cost of living.

