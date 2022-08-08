Venezuelan aid arrives in Cuba to fight fire in Matanzas | News

In the last hours of Saturday night, a plane from the Venezuelan airline Conviasa arrived in Cuba with specialized personnel and supplies to support the work to control the fire in the industrial zone of Matanzas.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuela sends mission to Cuba to overcome fire in Matanzas

Conviasa flight 340-600, from Venezuela, landed at the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport in Varadero with specialist firefighters and technicians from the state oil company, trained in this type of fire.

The aid from the Venezuelan government also includes tons of foam and chemical powders to try to control the incident.

Before leaving the Venezuelan mission to Cuba, Tareck El Aissami explained that it is made up of 35 firefighters specialized in complex operations, as well as 20 tons of supplies and chemical powders, “all our support and our solidarity with revolutionary Cuba.” , narrowed down

The @ACN_Cuba reports the arrival at the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport of the Conviasa flight from Venezuela ���� with the solidarity aid for #Cuba.

35 specialist firefighters and technicians arrive from @PDVSAone of the most qualified in this type of accident. pic.twitter.com/DpEL5YpzNH

– Caribbean Channel (@CanalCaribeCuba)

August 7, 2022

This shipment of personnel and supplies follows the declarations of President Nicolás Maduro, who from early on expressed his solidarity and support for the Cuban people for the incident that occurred in the Matanzas plants, “receive the Bolivarian hug, you are not alone! We are fully available to provide the necessary help,” added Tareck El Aissami.

1/2 By instructions of the President @NicolasMaduroare taking off for the Republic of Cuba, a mission of specialist firefighters and technicians from PDVSA, one of the most trained in this type of incident, to support the work of extinguishing the fire in #Massacres. pic.twitter.com/D3dhX0Dcyr

– Tareck El Aissami (@TareckPSUV)

August 7, 2022

On Saturday night, a plane with aid and personnel from Mexico also arrived on the Caribbean island to collaborate in the actions to confront the fire in the industrial zone of the city of Matanzas.

The Boeing 736-700 landed at the local airport with 60 military personnel and 16 technicians and specialists.

In addition to Venezuela, countries such as Nicaragua, Mexico, Chile, the United States (USA) and the European Union (EU) bloc expressed their willingness to collaborate in extinguishing the fire in Matanzas.

According to official sources, the fire of two fuel tanks in the industrial zone of Matanzas has left at least one dead, 121 injured and 17 missing.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source