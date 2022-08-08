Brazil exceeds 34 million positive cases of coronavirus | News

Brazil exceeded 34 million infections on Saturday and touched 680,000 deaths due to Covid-19.

Lula denounces criminal management of the pandemic by Bolsonaro

According to the health authorities of the South American country, in the last 24 hours, 16,703 new cases were reported, for a total of 34,011,173 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Regarding the number of deaths, Brazil reported at least 181, with which the number of deaths in the country increased to 679,939.

*#PainelConass Covid-19*

Date: 08/06/2022, 6:00 p.m.

*Cases*

• 16,703 not last period

• 34,011,173 accumulated

*deaths*

• 181 not last period

• 679,939 accumulated

*Mobile media two last 7 days*

• 28,227 cases

• 208 deaths

The latest published data does not include that of eight Brazilian states, which did not disclose coronavirus figures for the last 24 hours.

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Health, the current mortality rate associated with the coronavirus is 323.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, while the incidence rate is 16,184 cases per 100,000 people.

Brazil is the second country in the world with the most deaths caused by the pandemic, only surpassed by the United States, and the third with the most infections, behind the United States and India.





