Latin America

Brazil exceeds 34 million positive cases of coronavirus | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read

Brazil exceeded 34 million infections on Saturday and touched 680,000 deaths due to Covid-19.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Lula denounces criminal management of the pandemic by Bolsonaro

According to the health authorities of the South American country, in the last 24 hours, 16,703 new cases were reported, for a total of 34,011,173 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Regarding the number of deaths, Brazil reported at least 181, with which the number of deaths in the country increased to 679,939.

*#PainelConass Covid-19*
Date: 08/06/2022, 6:00 p.m.

*Cases*
• 16,703 not last period
• 34,011,173 accumulated

*deaths*
• 181 not last period
• 679,939 accumulated

*Mobile media two last 7 days*
• 28,227 cases
• 208 deaths

More information:

— CONASS (@ConassOficial)
August 6, 2022

The latest published data does not include that of eight Brazilian states, which did not disclose coronavirus figures for the last 24 hours.

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Health, the current mortality rate associated with the coronavirus is 323.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, while the incidence rate is 16,184 cases per 100,000 people.

Brazil is the second country in the world with the most deaths caused by the pandemic, only surpassed by the United States, and the third with the most infections, behind the United States and India.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Venezuelan aid arrives in Cuba to fight fire in Matanzas | News

2 days ago

Efforts Persist to Put Out Fire in Matanzas, Cuba | News

2 days ago

Gustavo Petro assumes the presidency of Colombia this Sunday | News

2 days ago

Efforts to fight industrial fire in Cuba are reinforced | News

2 days ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.