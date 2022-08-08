Efforts to fight industrial fire in Cuba are reinforced | News

Cuban emergency teams, with the international support of Mexico and Venezuela, which arrived on Saturday night continue this day the fight against the serious industrial fire unleashed at the supertanker base in the city of Matanzas, 130 km east of La Havana.

Efforts Persist to Put Out Fire in Matanzas, Cuba

So far, a body belonging to a 60-year-old firefighter has been identified, part of the group of 17 members of that body who were reported missing since Saturday morning.

Although the initial balance pointed to 122 wounded, 98 people have already been discharged, as reported on Sunday by the health authorities of the Matanzas province, which had to transfer part of the patients to Havana hospitals for specialized care.

Although the fire has approached a third tank, the firefighters have managed to lower the temperature in the area by cooling, with a helicopter and the installation of a pipe directly from the Bay of Matanzas, with seawater.

Likewise, work is being done on the evacuation of diesel in this third deposit, by means of tank trucks and a cabotage ship, which this Sunday docked in the area to evacuate part of the fuel.

Firefighters continue to battle an intense fire, while help from friendly countries begins to arrive.

At dawn, teams of specialists from Mexico and Venezuela have joined the firefighting tasks, which were the first countries to offer their help and materialize it when five flights in total from both countries arrived at night.

In the morning hours, the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, together with the prime minister, Manuel Marrero, led a meeting to review the confrontation and mitigation actions and at this time they are once again visiting the areas surrounding the fire.

So far, there are 4,000 people evacuated in two neighborhoods of the city.





