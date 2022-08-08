Argentina and Bolivia define bilateral and regional integration | News

The guarantee of shipping volumes of gas and the joint development of lithium were issues discussed between the presidents of Bolivia, Luis Arce, and Argentina, Alberto Fernández, during the meeting they held in Colombia, as part of the decision to strengthen integration bilaterally and regionally.

“It is always a joy to meet again with our brother president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández. We agree to join efforts to strengthen the unity of the Great Homeland and the progress of our peoples”, Arce highlighted after the meeting.

Both held a meeting on Saturday night for about an hour, taking advantage of their presence in Bogotá for the inauguration ceremony of the elected president Gustavo Petro.

I met with @LuchoXBoliviaPresident of Bolivia ����, and we advance in a bilateral agenda focused on energy and mining.

The agreements for the supply of Bolivian natural gas to our country benefit us mutually and guarantee the volumes that Argentina needs. pic.twitter.com/AWyd3u1nCg

Fernández also highlighted the Bolivian gas supply guarantee.

“The agreements for the supply of Bolivian natural gas to our country benefit us mutually and guarantee the volumes that Argentina needs,” he reported in a message on his Twitter account.

Fernández arrived in Bogotá accompanied by Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero and the Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta.

As part of his stay in Colombia, the Argentine president met this Saturday with the president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, and with the head of state of Bolivia, Luis Arce; and participated in a meeting with the Puebla Group.

For this Sunday, meanwhile, the president is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Petro, who will take office in place of Iván Duque.





