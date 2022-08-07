President of Cuba affirms that it is a priority to extinguish the fire in Matanzas | News

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, expressed this Sunday that fundamental work is being done to extinguish the fire in one of the tanks of the industrial park in the province of Matanzas, while mentioning that the fire is prevented from spreading to the rest of them.

In statements to the press, the president said that today Cuba is Matanzas, and that has a lot to do with what the Revolution has cultivated. “We are going to overcome this adversity. We will never allow ourselves to be defeated by complex situations,” he added.

He pointed out that strategies are being implemented to put out the flames and that this is just one more step of everything that must be done regarding this situation.

��There are still hard days of work.

��To the extent that we can put out the fire, we will be able to start searching for the disappeared.

��We have to get experiences for the future. @DiazCanelB he congratulated the Cuban press that has kept the people informed. pic.twitter.com/Ktr9I8m7e3

— Presidency of Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba)

August 7, 2022

All the conditions are in place to go looking for the victims who have not yet been found. “To the extent that we can put out the fire, we will be able to start searching for the disappeared,” the president detailed.

Water pumps, chemical products and specialized equipment are deployed today in areas surrounding the large fire that is affecting the industrial zone of this western Cuban city, to put out the flames.

Díaz-Canel met with relatives of the disappeared at the Velasco Hotel, with relatives of the disappeared in the incident at the Matanzas Super Tanker Base, in western Cuba.

According to information published on the Twitter account of the Presidency, the president was accompanied by the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, and the member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales.

Then, the president visited the injured who are treated at the Faustino Pérez hospital and spoke with the relatives of the injured who are there, added another message on the virtual platform.

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported today that 24 people remain hospitalized and 98 were discharged, given the events that occurred this Friday when lightning struck one of the gigantic crude oil deposits and sparked the fire, which it was later extended to a second tank.

On the other hand, President Díaz-Canel thanked his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for his “immediate response” to requests for urgent help to put out the fire in a fuel depot in the industrial zone of the city of Matanzas .

He also thanked the help of Venezuela, which sent a plane with firefighters and experts from the state oil company PDVSA. “Thanks to brother Nicolás Maduro and the noble people of Venezuela for the support,” he wrote.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



