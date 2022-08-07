More than 300 Haitian migrants detained en route to the US | News

The US authorities detained this Saturday afternoon more than 300 Haitian migrants off the coast of the Florida Keys, in the extreme south of that country, immigration authorities reported.

The migrants were picked up in two groups by two different security forces from the United States: 218 were by Coast Guard boats and another 113 who jumped from the boat and swam to shore were made available to the Border Patrol.

Local authorities also reported that after being evaluated on land, two of the people had to be transferred to a local hospital due to dehydration.

This new interception occurs at a time when there has been an increase in the traffic of fragile boats with migrants on board in recent months seeking to reach the Florida coast illegally.

Two weeks ago, 17 Haitians died when the boat they were traveling in capsized in the Bahamas due to bad weather. Authorities from that country managed to rescue more than two dozen people who were found clinging to the hull of the overturned boat in the middle of the night.

Authorities are investigating the case as an alleged human trafficking operation to the United States.

Haiti’s structural crisis worsened after paramilitaries assassinated President Jovenel Moïse a year ago and gangs took control of the situation in the capital throughout this year.

