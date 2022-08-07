Three minors were murdered in Cauca, Colombia | News

A new massacre was reported in the last hours in the village of El Guayabo, district of La Uribe, rural area of ​​El Tambo, department of Cauca, when this Sunday the progressive leader Gustavo Petro assumes the presidency of Colombia.

The events occurred in the early hours of this Sunday, in the middle of the fairs that are held this weekend in the village of El Guayabo.

Apparently, three young people were on their way to their homes when they were intercepted by armed individuals who later murdered them.

Massacre #61 occurred in 2022

�� Date: 06/08/22

�� Place: El Tambo, Cauca

�� Number of Victims: 3 people

➡️ Three young people were murdered in the village of El Guayabo, district of La Uribe, rural area of ​​El Tambo, Cauca. pic.twitter.com/BVTrlTxWQX

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

August 7, 2022

So far, the fatalities were recognized as Camilo, Yeison and Juan, more details of their identity are still unknown.

Near the bodies of the deceased, the murderers would have left a banner signed by the so-called ‘Carlos Patiño’ front, in which they suggested that the massacre corresponded to a case of so-called “social cleansing”, although they did not specify which armed group. they belong.

Both the judicial police and the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office sent a special team to the area to speed up the investigations, since among the victims there were minors.

For Indepaz, this new massacre in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Tambo, in the department of Cauca, is the 61st recorded in Colombia during the course of 2022.

Previously, the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace – Indepaz, reported the murder of two social leaders, one in Valle del Cauca and the other in Popayán.

⚠️Javier Usechi

06/08/22

The Eagle, Valle del Cauca

⚠️Kedinyon Jeider Garcia Cañaveral

05/08/22

Puerto Guzman, Putumayo

With Javier Usechi and Kedinyon Jeider Garcia Cañaveral there would be 112 leaders and human rights defenders assassinated in 2022 and 1,339 since the signing of the agreement. pic.twitter.com/9XzHc7D4hT

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

August 7, 2022

According to Indepaz, this Saturday Javier Usechi, a well-known environmental and animal rights leader, was assassinated; he also created the Tatayamba Social and Cultural collective which also functions as a rural inn located in the municipality of El Águila in Valle del Cauca. Usechi also worked with the Emberá indigenous community in Risaralda.

Similarly, Indepaz reported the murder of Kedinyon Jeider García. The incident occurred on August 5 in the village of La Ceiba, Putumayo, in the morning on the river bank.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



