Attack on a bar leaves at least eight dead in central Mexico | News

Attack on a bar leaves at least eight dead in central Mexico

At least eight people were shot to death and five more were wounded in an attack on a bar in the Mexican state of Guanajuato on Friday.

“The events were recorded after a report was received about detonations of a firearm inside a clandestine bar,” the municipal government of the city of Celaya reported in a statement.

According to local authorities, the fatalities of the armed attack were six men and two women.

The five injured people had to be hospitalized in health centers in the city. Casings of long weapons were found inside and near the bar, according to authorities.

Personnel from the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), the National Guard and the State Public Security Forces (FSPE) carried out an operation to try to find those responsible.

In the first six months of 2022, the state of Guanajuato reported a total of 1,566 people killed.

The state located in the center of Mexico, is the Mexican entity that concentrates the largest number of intentional homicides since 2018.

