Battle of Junín, turning point in Latin American independence | News

The Battle of Junín, also known as the “silent battle”, took place on August 6, 1824 on a rise in the land located on the shores of Lake Chinchaycocha, near the Peruvian pampas of Junín, and constituted the penultimate great combat before the crucial in Ayacucho. Know the significance of that deed.

The battle of Junín confronted the cavalry of the patriot troops under the command of Simón Bolívar (about 900 horsemen), who tried to isolate the Spanish forces under the command of José Canterac, approximately 7,000 infantrymen and 1,200 cavalrymen.

The Colombian Hussars and Horse Grenadiers patriotic squadrons were overwhelmed by the enemy, while the Colombian Grenadiers resisted with their long lances. After which the Hussars of Peru, under the command of Major José Andrés Rázuri, attacked, the bulk of the patriot cavalry regrouped and surrounded the enemy, who was forced to flee and disperse.

Strategic cavalry combat A representation of the battle of Junín, crucial in the subsequent outcome of the independence of South America. Photo: The Republic.

The victory in the Battle of Junín put an end to a series of consecutive defeats of the rebel army, such as those that occurred in Torata and Moquegua or Zepita, which led to the occupation of La Paz in Upper Peru, and of Arequipa, in addition to having provoked dispersion in the independence forces.

That triumph meant an injection of morale for the patriotic forces, and a setback, fundamentally with later psychological effects, for the royalists who also ceded their positions and strategic domain in the Peruvian Central Sierra.

The victory of the patriotic troops in Junín had notorious consequences in the subsequent course of independence, the first on a military level, causing the death of more than 350 royalists and taking almost a hundred prisoners. Also 45 patriots succumbed and another 100 were wounded.

Outcome and consequences After the advance of the patriot cavalry, the infantry completed the triumph of the independence forces. photo: perúhistoria.com

Bolívar’s recognition of the heroic action of the Peruvian cavalry squads, capable of dismantling the royalist cavalry and causing them to lose their best men. Since then, that regiment was baptized as Húsares de Junín.

The disorderly retreat of Canterac’s army caused the abandonment of weapons, supplies and ammunition that fell into the hands of the patriots, in addition to the subsequent loss of some 3,000 troops from the Spanish army due to illness or desertion, on their way to Cuzco.

Canterac’s setback at Junín detracted from his prestige as a strategist, forced Viceroy la Serna to personally take command of the army, and forced the Spanish forces to halt their offensive campaign led by General Gerónimo Valdés in Upper Peru, and to regroup under the command of General Gerónimo Valdés. Serna’s orders.

The triumph in Junín paved the way for the later victory of the independence fighters in the battle of Ayacucho, which on December 9, 1824 consolidated the definitive independence of Peru and South America.

To the point that the Deliberative Assembly of Chuquisaca and the drafting of the independence act by the representatives of Charcas, Potosí, La Paz, Cochabamba and Santa Cruz, took place on August 6 itself, but in 1925 in honor of Junín. In Chuquisaca, the former provinces of Upper Peru proclaim themselves a free state.





