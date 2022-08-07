Bolivia celebrates 197 years of its independence | News

This Saturday, August 6, Bolivia celebrates 197 years of its independence with central acts in the city of Sucre, where an honorary session of the Plurinational Legislative Assembly will be installed, which will have as its central act the message of President Luis Arce.

The acts for the historical date will begin at 07:00 with an ancestral ceremony of offering to the Pachamama; then, at 07:30, the delivery of floral offerings will take place, and at 08:30, the raising of flags.

Those attending the honor session of the Assembly will be able to enter the Casa de la Libertad from 09:00 and, in parallel, the Tedeum will be held at the Metropolitan Cathedral.

On this occasion, the “distinguished guest” of the celebration of the 197th anniversary of the Independence of Bolivia, is the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the United Mexican States, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, who arrived in the country on Thursday.

Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora is expected to deliver his message to the nation at 10:00 am, where he will present the achievements of his administration as head of the country. After President Arce’s message, the civic parade will begin.

President Arce arrived in Sucre on Friday afternoon to participate in all the activities. At the end of them, he will travel to Colombia to attend the inauguration of the new president Gustavo Petro.





