Cuban firefighters continue work to put out the fire in Matanzas | News

The work to control the fire in the industrial zone of Matanzas, in northwestern Cuba, continues this Saturday while the island’s authorities reported that the incident left 67 injured, 12 in serious condition and three in critical condition.

Cuban President reviews actions to control fire in Matanzas

The president of Cuba, Miguel Dïaz-Canel, went this Saturday to the Faustino Pérez hospital in Matanzas to visit the wounded, together with the prime minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz.

The Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda, updated the figures of the injured treated to 67, 12 in serious condition, and three in critical condition, he also indicated on the Presidency’s Twitter account that bags of serums and all the creams for burn care.

Previously, Dr. Taymí Martínez Naranjo, director of the hospital, updated the number of victims by noting that until 08:45 a.m. on that Saturday they had received 52 injured at the Health institution, of them 13 seriously and three in critical condition.

Most of the injuries are burns to lower limbs, necks in firefighters, workers from different areas and troops who worked to put out the fire, especially.

At the last minute, the number of people injured by the fire in the fuel tanks of this city increased to 77 and 17 remain missing, according to the hospital institution of the province, Faustino Pérez.

Some of those affected began to be transferred to medical centers in Havana, the capital of the island.

President Díaz-Canel called for prioritizing the search for the disappeared and care for family members, during a follow-up meeting on the fire in the industrial zone of this city.

Cuba requested international help and advice to put out the great fire that continues uncontrollably at a supertanker crude oil base in Matanzas

Strong flames and concentrated smoke are reported in the area, while fire crews from the city and other provinces and localities work.

The incident began around 7:00 p.m. local time this Friday, when an electrical discharge during a storm hit crude storage tank 52 at the Matanzas Supertanker Base. Another tank would be in trouble.

During the early morning firefighters continue their work. The fundamental objective is to maintain the cooling of the tank adjacent to the fire and to avoid fuel spillage. It is the strategy followed by the forces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Artemisa and Havana.

Dr. Taymí Martínez Naranjo, director of the Faustino Pérez de Matanzas hospital, updates that until 8:45 a.m. on that Saturday, 52 injured people have been received at the health institution, 13 of them serious and three in critical condition.

August 6, 2022

August 6, 2022

Mario Sabines Lorenzo, Governor of Matanzas, reported that there are around 800 evacuees belonging to the Dubrocq district, close to the industrial zone where the tanks are located.

The purpose is to continue the evacuation. The La Ganadera community and other nearby areas are included. The goal is to exercise extreme caution, Sabines said.

Minister of Public Health @japortalmirandaupdates that there are 67 injured patients treated.

3 critics

3 very serious

12 bass

20 less serious

29 mild

Ensures that bags of serums and all the creams for the care of burns are available.

August 6, 2022

August 6, 2022

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuiba in the western province, Susely Morfa, indicated that the local firefighters and those from other territories of the island are working tirelessly, adding that the situation is difficult, “but they persevere strongly.”

“This morning will be very long and distressing, as was the night. There is no history of a fire of such magnitude at the Supertanker Base. Today the people of Matanzas, with their cadres in front, admire their courage and serenity. We are honored to accompany them “, expressed the Cuban president on Twitter.





