Luis Arce highlights Bolivia’s economic and political recovery | News

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, stressed this Saturday that the South American nation returned to the path of stability and economic growth, with social justice, after the coup at the end of 2019.

In this sense, he added that he assumed the presidency of the country with a triple crisis, political, economic and health, but in current times it is evident that Bolivia is overcoming this, after a terrible economic management in 2020, in the de facto Government of Jeanine Añez.

During his message in the framework of the commemoration of the 197 years of Bolivian independence, the head of state specified that the struggle of social organizations in the recovery of democracy and the return to the path of economic, social and political stability .

“We are a democratically elected government, of the people and for the people,” said the president.

Also, in the act, Arce made a brief historical recount of the independence struggle, the Republic and the validity of the Plurinational State, as well as the coming to power of former President Evo Morales, in 2006.

“The social sectors are the social base of the current administration, gathered in the Pact of Unity, the social sectors are active participants in the current administration”, stressed President Arce.

In the message for the national anniversary, the president denounced that “there are internal and external interests to destabilize” the government, for which he called for unity “as an indispensable condition to advance” in the consolidation of the Plurinational State as an international benchmark for economic growth. and of social justice.

In the Legislative session, in the historic Casa de la Libertad, Sucre, Arce celebrated the 197 years of independence of a State, which since 2009 has defined itself as multinational, recalling the independence struggles, the Republican era and the historical turn that took place in 2006 with the Cultural Democratic Revolution, which is based on the social sectors.

In a speech lasting nearly an hour, he reviewed his administration that began in 2020, after a period of interruption of democracy, and warned of the threats that loom against his government with a strong social base, emerged from the polls and with a support of more than 55% of the electoral preference.

“There are internal and external interests to destabilize our democratically elected government, so we cannot lose sight of the unity of the people as an essential condition for progress,” he said, reflecting that at a time like the present, the country should be “banishing the small group interests and fratricidal feuds.

“At this moment in history, when the world is in turbulence, it is with daily work, inalienable solidarity, imagination and a permanent initiative for dialogue that we are going to face these difficulties,” said Arce, alluding to the efforts to consolidate the achievements in economic matters. in the midst of international crisis and internal conflicts.





