At least four dead leaves a new massacre in Colombia | News

A massacre was recorded this Saturday morning in the municipality of Morales, department of Cauca, western Colombia, when four people were killed after they were intercepted by armed men.

The events occurred in the village of San Rafael, rural area of ​​Morales. According to preliminary information, residents of the sector found the bodies of the victims next to a vehicle that was incinerated.

Mayor Víctor Sabogal pointed out: “the event took place in the San Rafael village, a few kilometers from the urban center of our municipality.”

60 Massacres in 2022

06/08/22

Morales, Cauca

Four people were murdered in the village of San Rafael in the municipality of Morales, Cauca. The community found the bodies on the public highway. So far the identity of the victims is unknown.

It’s massacre #60 of 2022. pic.twitter.com/cETjJIvHGZ

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

August 6, 2022

“What the inhabitants have informed us is that the victims are not from the area. They have gunshot wounds and next to the bodies was found, in addition to a burned vehicle, a billboard that announces an alleged social cleansing “, added the state president.

The local government secretary, Karol Rios mentioned that “there are two men and two women. Coordination has been carried out with the Police and the Army for the respective inspection of the bodies.”

“Today is market day, this is a very busy point, the people who passed by the place around 06:00 in the morning found the bodies and informed me. It is sad because the municipality came from a few days of relative calm”, commented the Mayor of Morales, Cauca.

This new massacre is added to the previous 59 registered in Colombian territory, the ninth only in the department of Cauca, during the current year 2022.





