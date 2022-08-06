They rescue women victims of sex trafficking in the Dominican Republic | News

The Attorney General’s Office of the Dominican Republic concluded this Thursday a police operation in dozens of establishments in the capital, Santo Domingo and other locations in which it rescued more than 80 women, between the ages of 18 and 23, from South America, victims of sexual exploitation .

According to information from the Attorney General’s Office, the raids were the product of an investigation that began nine months ago and according to prosecutors, criminal charges will be filed against ten accused Venezuelans, Colombians and Dominicans.

From the Prosecutor’s Office, the actions against human trafficking respond to the actions promoted against transnational crime.

Human trafficking threatens humanity. There are many faces and Operation Cattleya exhibits the abominable sexual exploitation. Foreign victims here and Dominican victims abroad show that this fight must always be coordinated with an international focus.

In particular, the dismantled network would be, according to the Prosecutor’s Office “a transnational criminal organization dedicated to capturing women between 18 and 23 years of age, in different countries, specifically from Colombia and Venezuela, for the commission of the illicit trafficking of persons under the form of commercial sexual exploitation.

The young women, according to the version of the Attorney General’s Office, were held in hotels in the capital and the tourist destination of Punta Cana.

Once brought to the Dominican Republic, the victims were forced to admit that they had a debt of between 3,000 and 4,000 dollars with the networks that mobilized them, forced them to use drugs and subjected them to humiliating and inhumane treatment.

They also reported that 25 prosecutors, more than 200 agents of the National Police and more than 50 investigation technicians and specialists in victim assistance participated in the operation. During the operations, the teams seized marijuana and synthetic drugs.





