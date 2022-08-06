They demand to investigate the owners of a collapsed mine in Mexico | News

Latin America

The general secretary of the Mining Union of Mexico, Napoleón Gómez Urrutia, demanded this Friday an investigation of the owners of the Sabinas mines, Coahuila, where 10 workers remain trapped after a collapse.

Gómez Urrutia affirmed that the owners of that mine have held positions in the municipal presidency, while denouncing the possibility that local authorities are involved.

In this sense, he pointed out that “if it is verified that one of the owners of the concession is the Undersecretary of Labor of the State Government, it is something that still demands a greater investigation.”

The also senator pointed out that “the work should not represent a risk”, and assured that the local authorities “do not fulfill their obligation to inspect or supervise these coal diggers-entrepreneurs”.

At the same time, the mining leader emphasized that the workers “are not allowed to unionize, because every time we get close, they immediately change the mines, close them, fire them and there is no authority” to make the owners take advantage of the union. law.

Accordingly, he added that “they are almost like temporary workers overexploited, with very low wages and in unworthy conditions, they are almost coal pits, they cannot even be considered mines properly speaking because they do not have any adequate safety conditions to protect the lives of Workers”.

Based on this, Gómez Urrutia requested to carry out a comprehensive reform of the Mining Law in order to guarantee safe and adequate conditions for mining workers in Mexico.

According to preliminary reports, the workers ran into an underground river more than 100 meters deep, so the coal pit began to flood and caused the collapse that keeps them trapped.

