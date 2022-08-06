Truth Commission of Colombia delivers final report to the Comprehensive System for Peace | News

The Colombian Truth Commission delivered this Friday its final report to the Comprehensive System for Peace in the country, made up of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) and the Search Unit for Persons Given as Disappeared (UBPD).

Colombian commission reveals institutional racism in conflict

The vice president of the JEP, Alexandra Sandoval, expressed that “the Commission delivers its legacy so that we can be guardians and we commit to keep it alive and integrate its learnings in listening, because only then can we continue weaving the bonds of reconciliation, peace and justice ” .

Similarly, the representative of the agency specified that, with the delivery of that document, “we are left with the enormous challenge of continuing to put together that puzzle that means 60 years of armed conflict.”

“After reconstructing that past, we have the decision, in the present, to know what to do and how to do it. The truth also calls for justice and that is why the Special Jurisdiction for Peace exists: to provide justice to so many victims who for years have waited to be heard by a court and for those responsible for the damage suffered to appear to be held accountable for what happened,” he said. Sandoval.

Likewise, he valued that said entity is committed to continuing to investigate to establish the complete truth of the armed conflict, not only of a structural nature, but also to “unveil the patterns of macro crime and make visible the damage caused to the most vulnerable people of the Colombian society.

For its part, the UBPD assured that receiving the legacy and recommendations of the final report of the Truth Commission constitutes a historic opportunity to build a future of non-repetition of the armed conflict in Colombia, where 80 percent of the deaths were civilians. .

The UBPD recognized the legacy of the Truth Commission and, based on its recommendations, reaffirms the construction of “paths of reparation, inclusion, justice, recognition and dignity with the victims, their families, organizations and the country as a whole to that, finally, it is possible to build a country in peace”.





