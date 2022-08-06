Government of Nicaragua will assume a rise in fuel prices | News

The Ministry of Energy and Mines and the Nicaraguan Institute of Energy announced this Friday that the government of President Daniel Ortega will assume the rise in fuel prices, during the next week from August 7 to 13.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Nicaragua accuses the US of violating sugar trade regulations

Through a joint statement, it was indicated that the measure responds to the permanent concern of the Executive related to “the impact that these prices have on the Family Economy and the economy of the country’s economic sectors.”

According to the text, next week the prices of diesel in the Central American country will experience an increase of 10.04 córdobas per gallon, in correspondence with the prices of petroleum derivatives in the world market, but the “Government has decided to assume 100 percent of this increase, for the benefit of Nicaraguan families.”

“Regarding Liquefied Petroleum Gas, the main fuel used by Nicaraguan households to prepare food, the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity will guarantee that the same prices are maintained, without any adjustment, so that liquefied petroleum gas does not will have no change in its price for presentations of 10 pounds, 25 pounds and 100 pounds”, the document underlined.

Likewise, the government board assured the Executive’s interest in closely monitoring price variations on an international scale, as well as considering the rest of the variables that affect the cost of fuel.

“The corresponding actions and measures will be taken to mitigate the impact of the increase in these prices on the economy of Nicaraguan families,” the text assured.

For months, the Government of Nicaragua has kept the price of gasoline, oil and its derivatives stable, assuming 100 percent of the increase, as part of a policy of collaboration with the personal and family economy of Nicaraguans.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source