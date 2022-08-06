Cuban President reviews the actions to control the fire in Matanzas | News

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived in the city of Matanzas on Friday night to see first-hand the actions to control the fire in the industrial area near the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant.

Hours earlier, the Cuban president had reported that the government was keeping an eye on the fire in the industrial park.

Through the social network twitter, Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed confidence in the authorities of the territory, the firefighters and the workers of the oil company Unión Cubapetróleo (Cupet).

The authorities of the province of Matanzas informed local media that the fire in the crude oil deposit did not affect the operations of the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant, they also indicated that no human losses were reported and that the population close to the incident was evacuated.

Late Friday night, firefighters continued to work to try to cool the affected tank and prevent the flames from spreading to other fuel tanks and causing further damage.

Provincial authorities explain details of the incident:

�� There is no impact on CTE Antonio Guiteras.

�� There is no loss of human life.

�� The nearby population has been evacuated.

— Presidency of Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba)

August 6, 2022

According to Cuban media, an electrical discharge caused a fire in a crude oil depot in an industrial zone in the province of Matanzas.

After the explosion and fire, numerous fire crews and authorities from the province attended the scene, including the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in that territory, Susely Morfa.

Images broadcast on local television and social networks showed a large column of black smoke that could be seen from many points in the city of Matanzas.





