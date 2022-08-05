President of Peru will swear in a new cabinet this Friday | News

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, reported that this Friday he will take the oath of his new cabinet, the fifth during his administration.

This decision was made after the prime minister, Aníbal Torres, submitted his resignation to the head of state alleging personal problems.

Castillo made the announcement during a brief presentation to the press and called on all sectors of the country to form a “broad-based” Cabinet.

“Tomorrow we are going to swear in this Cabinet and I hope it will be a Cabinet that in the call that we make, to the extent that the political actors, the political class, those who believe in the country, those who believe in a democracy, welcome, because from here I open the space and let’s make a broad-based Cabinet to work for Peru,” he assured.

Torres was the fourth prime minister of the Castillo Government, holding the position since last February, and was also part of the cabinets as head of Justice and Human Rights.

After the premier puts his position at the disposal of President Castillo, the total restructuring of the ministerial team must proceed.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



