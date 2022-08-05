Social Organizations Announce Demonstrations in Guatemala | News

More than 20 Guatemalan social and indigenous organizations called for mobilizations for the next days August 9 and 11 against corruption, the high cost of living and in defense of democracy, they announced this Thursday before the press.

On behalf of the Peasant Unity Committee, Daniel Pascual detailed other problems faced by the population in Guatemala and by those who are also making the call, such as the increase in the basic food basket, the situation of peasant wages and poverty. .

In addition, they indicated that these demonstrations will be conducive to expressing the “rejection of the Government of (Alejandro) Giammattei, for the defense of the democratic space, the rights of indigenous and peasant peoples and for a political alliance.”

“We are witnessing the closing of a cycle of the strategy of the Corrupt Pact, because we already knew that they were controlling the state, led by Giammattei and a majority in Congress,” said Pascual.

Representatives of the convening sectors also stated that they will express their dissatisfaction with the arrest of several workers from the newspaper El Periódico, including its president, José Rubén Zamora.

“Now they touch a director of a media outlet and the message is key and direct, silence and violate the right of expression and emission of thought, because indigenous and peasant peoples have always been in permanent repression,” said Pascual.

According to the spokespersons, the protests for August 9 would be in several regions of the country, while for the 11th they are expected to be concentrated in the capital, Guatemala City.

