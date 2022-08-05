Appoint a new Minister of Education in the Dominican Republic | News

The President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, appointed Ángel Hernández as the new Minister of Education in the country on Wednesday, replacing Roberto Fulcar.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Two miners reported trapped in Maimón, Dominican Republic

In a statement published on the web portal of the Dominican Presidency, it was detailed that the new Minister of Education is co-founder of the Open University for Adults, of which he has been rector in recent years.

“In his professional work, he has held different positions in the Public Administration, among them, National Education Technician, Regional Director of Education in Santiago, General Director of Curriculum and Educational Evaluation, Undersecretary of Technical and Pedagogical Affairs, as well as Secretary of Interim education, for eight months,” the text refers.

Hernández has also served as a consultant on Public Policies in Education for national and international organizations and a consultant for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) during the curricular transformation process of the 1990s.

The Dominican president announced the dismissal of Fulcar, who was appointed as Minister of State without Portfolio, after having been in office since 2020.

“Decree number 414-22 appoints Roberto Fulcar as Minister without Portfolio, with special functions to articulate, strengthen and align the Government’s strategic management,” the statement concluded.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source