Cases of monkeypox rise to seven in Ecuador | News

The Ecuadorian Ministry of Health notified this Thursday a new case of monkeypox in the country for a total of seven people infected so far.

After the epidemiological surveillance carried out, the health authorities reported that the 29-year-old patient, who is in Machala, in the province of El Oro, is stable and remains under observation.

Similarly, he indicated that the six contacts of the patient are under follow-up, who were located in the province of Guayasen, in the southwest of the country, where most cases of monkeypox have been reported.

The entity urged the population to maintain biosecurity measures, such as hand hygiene with soap and water or alcohol gel; and recommends that in the presence of symptoms, wear masks and go to the health center.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health of Ecuador pointed out that, among the symptoms of monkeypox, there is fever, bodily discomfort, vesicles (similar to pimples), and others.

The authorities indicated that no community transmission has been confirmed in the country, after the first positive case of the zoonotic disease confirmed on July 6.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



