Venezuela qualifies as gold retention robbery in English bank | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, described this Wednesday as robbery and piracy the retention of gold from the South American country deposited in the vaults of the Bank of England, specifically in the United Kingdom.

“The gold that is in the vaults of England belongs to the Central Bank of Venezuela,” said the dignitary, who added that he will continue to protest against abuses, sanctions, kidnapping and theft of Venezuelan assets abroad.

“The world must know that there is no legal certainty in London or in the Bank of England, because at any moment, any country can be robbed of its international reserves. There is no respect for the Law!”, denounced the president.

Likewise, emphasizing that gold belongs to all Venezuelans, the Venezuelan head of state said that “we are going to continue fighting. We are not standing idly by. We will continue to protest to recover the country’s assets.”

On July 29, the London Supreme Court denied the Venezuelan State access to the 32 tons of gold that remain withheld in the Bank of England. After confirming the announcement, the Bolivarian Government rejected the measure.

In this regard, the Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, described this attitude as unusual on the part of the British Court, “which is subject, subordinated, gagged to the decisions of the British crown, decisions that do not correspond to any judicial control.”

After the decision of the British Court, Rodríguez added that “the Central Bank of Venezuela has established a position and will go to all the corresponding legal instances.”

Venezuela denounces another international arbitrariness

“One day the moment of truth will come, and that wealth, those goods, that gold, those airplanes, which belong to the Venezuelan State, will be recovered,” President Maduro added, alluding to the claim of the United States (USA). of seizing a Venezuelan plane held on Argentine soil.

“Venezuela raises its protest and asks the Argentine people for all their support to recover a plane that belongs to a Venezuelan company and pretends to be stolen, after being kidnapped for two months,” the president denounced.

The Venezuelan president indicated that it is a cargo plane that fulfilled “a fundamental function in the life and humanitarian attention of Venezuela.”





