Mine collapse in Mexico leaves nine workers trapped | News

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported this Wednesday about the collapse of a coal mine that left at least nine workers trapped.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They denounce the murder of a journalist in Guanajuato, Mexico

“At 1:35 p.m. (local time) there was a landslide in a coal mine in the municipality of Sabinas, Coahuila, which caused a sinkhole to flood where, apparently, 9 miners were trapped,” the president explained through your Twitter account.

The dignitary explained that the authorities corresponding to the Secretaries of Labor and Security, Civil Protection and rescuers are working on the rescue. “We hope to find them safe,” he said.

At 1:35 p.m. there was a landslide in a coal mine in the municipality of Sabinas, Coahuila, which caused a sinkhole to be flooded where, apparently, 9 miners were trapped. 1/2

– Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_)

August 3, 2022

“The DN-III plan is being applied and 92 elements of the Ministry of National Defense have arrived at the scene of the incident with specialists and four canine pairs,” the head of state reported.

In June 2021, a similar incident occurred in the state of Coahuila when seven workers were trapped inside a mine after a collapse.

On February 19, 2006, one of the largest claims of this type in the history of Mexico occurred, when 65 workers died in an accident at the Pasta de Conchos mine, also in Coahuila, and only two bodies were recovered.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source