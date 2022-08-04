Bolivian miners support President Arce and repudiate opposition | News

The National Federation of Mining Cooperatives (Fencomin) of Bolivia supported this Wednesday the management of President Luis Alberto Arce and condemned the destabilizing attempts of the opposition, fundamentally those encouraged by leaders from Santa Cruz.

In a published letter, Fencomin pointed out that “they repudiate the actions of the Santa Cruz lodges that, with the excuse of the postponement of the census and political interests, try to destabilize the national government by calling for mobilizations and confrontation between Bolivian brothers; and damaging our economy and its recovery process.”

Faced with this scenario and the call for a strike made by opposition sectors, the mining union reiterated its “firm position of defending democracy and supporting our Constitutional Government at the head of our brother Luis A. Arce Catacora”; At the same time, they stressed that they will not allow “mobilizations, much less will we paralyze our productive activities.”

In this sense, the Bolivian president expressed that “the opposition will look for any excuse to try to destabilize the economy and democracy”; following a logic that it is “easier to destroy than to build”.

To which he added his thanks on his official Twitter account to the people for their wisdom and to Fencomin for the unconditional support of the Executive’s management of that South American nation.

For its part, the Bolivian opposition, especially those concentrated in the circles of power in Santa Cruz, urged to establish a 48-hour strike next week against the postponement of the census until 2024; consensual decision in the National Council of Autonomies (CNA), in the presence of governors and the municipal government of Bolivia.

Driven by the Santa Cruz governor Luis Fernando Camacho and the civic leader Rómulo Calvo, the so-called Inter-institutional Committee for the Census confirmed the strike for Monday and Tuesday; despite the request for suspension made by the president of said committee and rector of the Gabriel René Moreno University (UGRM), Vicente Cuéllar; who instead urged to help the hundreds of merchants affected by the fire that occurred in the Mutualista market.

A position that was also assumed by the mayor of Santa Cruz, Jhonny Fernández, who expressed his disagreement with the pressure measure, weakening the solidity of the block that encourages the protests.





