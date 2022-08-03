Indepaz denounce new massacre in Cauca, Colombia | News

A new massacre occurred this Monday in the department of Cauca, Colombia, when three people were killed in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Mercaderes, according to information from the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Colombian Vice President-elect meets with Evo Morales

The victims of the 59th massacre in the country so far in 2022 were identified as Apolinar Montero Daza, Diego Mauricio Majín, 45, and Cristian Andrés Caicedo, 27.

According to the mayor of the town, Fernando Díaz, “the person who was injured arrived at the hospital and reported that an attack had occurred against them in the La Chichería sector, 10 minutes from the urban area. The Police inspector and other officials went to the scene and found the vehicle with gunshot wounds.”

Massacre #59 occurred in 2022

08/01/22

Merchants, Cauca

In the rural area of ​​the municipality, three young people from Algeria were killed, who would have been held by an armed group and later killed. This happened in the Cajamarca township, La Chinchera village pic.twitter.com/5JwHPL0dnY

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

August 2, 2022

According to Indepaz, the victims would have been held by members of an armed group that operates in the area, later they were murdered in the Chinchera village of the Cajamarca district.

The human rights entity itself recalls that the Ombudsman’s Office had issued Early Warning 04/22, this same year, in which it pointed out that the dynamics of violence in the southwestern area, even though their fundamental motivation is the control of various activities Illegal economic activities (drug trafficking, arms trafficking or extortion) are related to mechanisms of social control over Afro-Colombian, indigenous and peasant communities.

#ATTENTION

New massacre in Colombia, this time in the rural area of ​​Mercaderes, Cauca

Three people were killed: Cristian Caicedo, 27, Diego Majín, 45, and Apolinar Montero.

Ivan Duque received a country with a peace process in progress, today he hands it over engulfed in violence.

– Martha Peralta Epieyu (@marthaperaltae)

August 2, 2022

Between July 31 and August 1, three massacres have been perpetrated in Colombia, leaving more than 12 people murdered.

These are the most recent massacres of a government period, that of Iván Duque, which has left a balance of non-compliance with the 2016 Havana peace agreements and impunity in the actions of illegal armed groups, according to complaints. of human rights organizations.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source