New Government of Colombia will reopen consulates in Venezuela | News

The next deputy foreign minister of Colombia, Laura Gil, affirmed this Monday that the consulates in Venezuela will be reopened in the framework of her presentation at the junction between the Government of Iván Duque and the incoming president-elect Gustavo Petro.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Colombian Vice President-elect meets with Evo Morales

In this sense, the person designated as Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs of the Colombian Foreign Ministry highlighted the need to carry out contact and recognition work with the more than six million Colombians abroad.

In this regard, Gil pointed out that “the most important assets of the consulates are the lists of Colombians in their jurisdiction. Four years later we don’t know what condition they are in and we have to update them.”

The entire country must know that the new government receives a Colombia in intensive care, critical. Those were the conclusions of the Splice Commission.@petrogustavo .@FranciaMarquezM

– Andrés Cancimance L (@CancimanceL)

August 2, 2022

Similarly, the Colombian-Uruguayan political scientist asked the incoming administration for the possibility of founding a Vice Ministry of Migration.

The junction had the participation of 23 sectors, 11 transversal tables, as well as almost 200 entities where the strategic projects planned by the new administration that will take office on August 7 were presented.

Eye to the DATA: in Congress Duque said that his Govt. It was an example that a health system with healthy finances is possible in Colombia. The Splice Committee reports that the system is underfunded by 20 billion, 14 EPS are in liquidation and 10 million users will be left in suspense.

– Santiago Osorio M. (@osoriosantiago)

August 1, 2022

Accordingly, future leaders in the areas of health, education, mines and energy, defense and interior, environment, culture, planning, anti-corruption, justice, sports, youth, agriculture, among others, took part to show the route of the next hundred days.

According to the executive team of the joint committee, this platform will make it possible to process information and monitor the main strategic indicators with the active participation of citizens.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source