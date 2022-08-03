Chile and Bolivia initiate reactivation of the Bilateral Roadmap | News

Bolivia and Chile began their work this Monday to reactivate the Bilateral Roadmap agreed in 2021, in an agreement signed by Foreign Ministers Antonia Urrejola and Rogelio Mayta.

“Today I received Ambassador Fernando Velasco, Consul General of Chile in Bolivia, in which we exchanged criteria on the reactivation of the Road Map and future meetings between the two countries,” reported Bolivian Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani.

The official made reference to the meeting held with Velasco with the main purpose of advancing on the points established for cooperation between the Executives led by Luis Arce and Gabriel Boric.

Today I received Amb. Fernando Velasco, Consul General of Chile in Bolivia, in which we exchanged criteria on the reactivation of the Roadmap and future meetings between both countries.

On July 21, the foreign ministers of Chile and Bolivia reported jointly on the agreement signed during a bilateral meeting held within the framework of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) meeting in Paraguay.

At that time, both agreed on the need to enhance trade and investment for economic and social development between the two states and peoples.

In 2021, both governments decided to agree to restart the Roadmap to relaunch bilateral relations between Bolivia and Chile after the maritime lawsuit before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.





