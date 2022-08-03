Reaffirm guarantees of electronic voting system in Brazil | News

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachin, said Tuesday that there is substantiated evidence of the security of the electronic voting system that will be used in the October presidential elections in Brazil.

Edson Fachin asked to protect the right to exercise elections and pointed out that criticism of the security of the electronic system is for “self-interest”, even without naming Jair Bolsonaro, who on several occasions has been projected to discredit the mechanism.

“A quarter of a century ago, the Brazilian electoral system was presented and is safe and reliable. All the candidates elected in Brazil, from the councilors to the President of the Republic, obtained all the votes that were granted to them at the polls”, confirmed the president of the TSE.

“Whoever vociferates not accepting a result other than victory is not defending the audit of the electronic voting machines and the voting process, they are only defending their own interest”

Likewise, Edson Fachin said that questioning attitudes only show “the self-interest of not being held responsible for the inherent behaviors or for the inability to be voted for by the majority of the Brazilian population.”

In this context, the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira, asked the TSE on Tuesday for the source code of the electronic voting machines, because the Armed Forces can verify the source code, as it is one of the entities that this procedure is allowed.

On the other hand, local media assured that according to the TSE, access to electoral systems is available for entities such as the Armed Forces since October 2021.

At the same time, Minister Alexandre de Moraes previously stated that “who knows the electronic voting machines, who knows the voting system, if it is in good faith, they will see that we can be proud of our electoral system.”

Even in February of this year, President Jair Bolsonaro stated that the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, should be investigated in an investigation for defending electronic voting machines.





