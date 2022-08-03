President Maduro receives a representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry | News

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received on Tuesday the Director General of the Department for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cai Wei, with the purpose of strengthening alliances between the two countries and reviewing the cooperation agenda. mutual.

The high-level meeting took place at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, and served as a setting to ratify the brotherhood and solidarity that have characterized bilateral diplomatic relations, established 48 years ago.

Cai Wei has completed a busy work agenda in Caracas, which included the meeting with the Venezuela-China Parliamentary Friendship Group, the Vice Minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez, and the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Carlos Faría.

Regarding the meeting between the Chinese government official and the Venezuela-China Parliamentary Friendship Group, a press release from the Venezuelan National Assembly highlights that the president of the association, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, stressed that the common interests of “ exchange experiences to strengthen the projects to be executed in the five territories established in Venezuela”.

At the same time, the dialogue with Deputy Minister Capaya Rodríguez was based on actions to strengthen diplomatic relations; Meanwhile, the Venezuelan foreign minister thanked the Asian giant for its unconditional support during the Covid-19 health crisis, which had a negative impact on Venezuela.

“In this meeting we thanked the government of the People’s Republic of China for the unconditional support of the people of Venezuela, in the fight against Covid-19. We remain in defense of peace and firm in the construction of a multicentric and multipolar world!” Foreign Minister Faría pointed out.

During the meetings, the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Li Baorong, and senior officials of the Foreign Ministry of the Asian country were present.

Cooperation relations between Venezuela and China are based on economic, social and cultural spaces, and assumed a strategic nature in 2001, after the creation of the High-Level Joint Commission as a mechanism to strengthen cooperation in areas of common interest.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



