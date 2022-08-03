Ecuador and Colombia prepare drill for possible earthquake on the border | News

The Governments of Ecuador and Colombia reported this Tuesday on the preparation of an evacuation drill due to the volcanic eruption or earthquakes that have taken place on the border of the two nations.

Said procedure is proposed for the province of Carchi in Ecuador and in the Colombian department of Nariño where telluric movements have recently been reported, causing damage to infrastructure and some people affected.

According to local media, the proposal to carry out this joint activity came from the Geophysical Institute (IG) of Ecuador, an institution that on July 27 suggested to the authorities of Ecuador and Colombia to carry out the binational drill.

Said institution since last July 25 presented information on the more than 450 seismic events in the area of ​​the Chiles-Cerro Negro volcanic complex, located in the border area, as well as in the neighboring region of Potrerillos-Chalpatán.

“From May 27 to the closing date of this bulletin, around 17,738 earthquakes were located. Until July 23, the seismic sources are concentrated below the top of the Chiles volcano and about 3.5 kilometers to the south of it, with depths from four to two kilometers above sea level”, underlined the Ecuadorian IG report. .

On the other hand, the National Polytechnic School of Ecuador reported on July 30 about 1,200 slight telluric movements, while the Institute urged to be aware of the situation, since there is an increase in the deformation of the land in the area and associated earthquakes. to rock fracturing.

