Cecilia Moreau appointed as president of the Argentine Chamber | News

The Argentine Chamber of Deputies announced on Tuesday the resignation of deputy Sergio Massa as its president and selecting as a substitute the leader Cecilia Moreau, the first woman to hold said position in the legislative body.

According to the entity, the appointment of a new president for the Chamber is due to the appointment of Massa as the new Minister of Economy, Productive Development and Agriculture, who has already taken an oath before the President of the Executive, Alberto Fernández.

The Chamber of Deputies adds that the selection of Moreau as president marks a milestone in legislative history; she who previously held the position of deputy of the province of Buenos Aires, until 2011.

“I am aware that I have an additional responsibility for being a woman and I am proud to be the first to lead this body, I am going to govern with my head, my militant heart and my political convictions,” said the deputy.

It is worth specifying that the newly elected president of the Chamber actively participated in the debate on the Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy Law, in the regulation of the acquisition of vaccines against Covid-19; as well as in the Frontal Labeling Law.

Likewise, during this year, the official pointed out against the modification of the Rental Law proposed by Together for Change through a minority opinion.





