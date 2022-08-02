Restructuring of the economic area in Argentina advances | News

The new Minister of Economy, Productive Development and Agriculture of Argentina, Sergio Massa, announced on Monday the names of some of the members of the team of economists who will accompany him when he assumes said portfolio starting next Wednesday.

Argentina modifies its ministerial cabinet

In a message broadcast through the social network Twitter, the president of the Chamber of Deputies until Tuesday announced that “Raúl Rigo will be the secretary of the Treasury. He will be accompanied by Jorge Domper as Undersecretary of the Budget and Claudia Balestrini in charge of the Undersecretary of Public Revenue”.

Massa added that these experts, all considered close to Peronism, were chosen to “order and take care of public accounts.”

Media outlets point out that Rigo was part of the economic team of former President Néstor Kirchner and then that of former Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, while Domper was in charge of the General Treasury of the Nation and Balestrini, who was an adviser to the Treasury, returns to a job he had previously done.

Last Friday, Massa announced that he would announce who the members of the work team would be between Monday and Tuesday of this week. In addition, he plans to launch several economic measures, according to local media.

On the other hand, he announced that this Tuesday a special session of the Chamber of Deputies will take place to resign his bench as legislator and the Presidency of said body. During the last hours it was known that said session will take place at 2:00 p.m. local time.

When Massa resigns to deal with the Ministry of Economy, Productive Development and Agriculture, his seat will be occupied by the president of the Piquetero Party, Juan Marino.

Regarding the election of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, local media reports that the proposal will fall to the Front of All (FDT), since it is the first minority of the legislative body.

According to the procedure, this special session will be chaired by the first vice president of the Chamber, Omar De Marchi. It is expected that in the remaining hours of Monday or on Tuesday morning, the FDT will deliberate to elect Massa’s successor.

Press media realize that the strongest candidate is the vice president of the FDT bloc in the legislature, Cecilia Moreau, who, if elected, would become the first woman to preside over the Chamber of Deputies.





