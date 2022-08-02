They demand justice for Santiago Maldonado in Argentina | News

Relatives of Santiago Maldonado and human rights organizations in Argentina will hold an act this Monday afternoon in the capital’s Plaza de Mayo to reiterate the request for justice and truth, five years after the disappearance and death of the young artisan.

Sergio Maldonado, brother of Santiago, assured that the case investigating the death of the young man, found lifeless after having been missing for 78 days after a repression carried out in August 2017 in Chubut by agents of the Gendarmerie, “is paralyzed in the Court Supreme since March 2020”.

The call is accompanied by organizations and groups such as Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Founding Line, Relatives of Disappeared and Detained for Political Reasons, HIJOS Capital, Permanent Assembly for Human Rights (APDH), Argentine League for Rights Human Rights (LADH), Center for Legal and Social Studies (CELS).

The act will be led by Sergio Maldonado who, on behalf of the family, will demand the clarification of the case, which they seek to investigate as “forced disappearance.”

Last May it was learned that a witness had provided new information to support the hypothesis that the young craftsman was detained by the gendarmes: according to the testimony, Santiago Maldonado was transferred to a post located in a ranch belonging to the Italian tycoon Luciano Benetton, in where he would have been killed.

Tomorrow, after 5 years of impunity, we mobilize together with human rights organizations and their families, to demand justice for Santiago Maldonado.

5 pm in Plaza de Mayo

– Eduardo López (@eduardolopezute)

July 31, 2022

However, the federal judge Daniel Rafecas shelved the case initiated by Sergio Maldonado, who had denounced having been the object of illegal espionage by the Gendarmerie during the management of Mauricio Macri and after the disappearance of his brother.

Santiago Maldonado had participated on August 1, 2017, in a blockade of Route 40 together with members of a Mapuche community and, after the eviction carried out by members of the Gendarmerie, nothing more was heard of him: his disappearance shocked the country and was one of the main topics of public debate.

"We are concerned that a colleague was arrested and is missing. We have visited all the instances and detachments of the Gendarmerie," on 8/2/2017. It was not yet known that it was Santiago Maldonado

Audio:

– CHILDREN Capital (@hijos_capital)

July 31, 2022

After several searches in the area, on October 17 of that year his body was found in the cold waters of the Chubut River.





