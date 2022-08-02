An indigenous leader is assassinated in Nariño, Colombia | News

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) confirmed this Monday the murder of a social and indigenous leader in the Colombian department of Nariño (southwest), who became the number 109 murdered so far in 2022 and the 1,336 who have lost their lives violently since the signing of the Peace Agreement, at the end of 2016.

María Verónica Pai Cabeza was part of the Piguambi Palangala indigenous reservation of the Awá community. She was killed with five shots and her body was later abandoned on the public road in the village of Vaquerío, district of Llorente, which prevented the community from helping her.

She was six months pregnant when she was murdered and with her death two minors are orphaned.

In a statement rejecting the crime, traditional Awá authorities of the aforementioned reservation denounced the physical and cultural extermination to which they are subjected by illegal armed groups that dispute the territory.

They assured that they have requested government support to contain the murders, massacres, forced disappearances, displacements, confinement and restriction of mobility, but have only received the complicit indifference of the Colombian State in response.

A representative to the Chamber for Nariño, Erick Velasco, drew attention to the fact that this department recorded a total of three massacres and 12 assassinations of leaders in 2022, for which he urged to “stop the violence and provide guarantees for life”.

For its part, the Ombudsman’s Office warns of the risk that the indigenous authorities of Nariño run when trying to exercise their own government, oppose the development of illicit activities, participate in land restitution processes or implement projects to substitute crops for illicit use.

According to the Ombudsman, in these cases the indigenous leaders are intimidated and threatened by illegal armed actors. Among those with a presence in the area, they point to the Commander Alfonso Cano Western Bloc, the Oliver Sinisterra Front, Los Contadores and the Urías Rondón Mobile Column.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



